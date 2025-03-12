1985: Under an Iron Sky 4th Echelon - Progress!

Comrades,
the development of 1985: Under an Iron Sky is proceeding very well, I'd dare to say that we are half way to completion.
This 4th Echelon will bring the module up to the standard used by Deadly Northern Lights and Sacred Oil. This means updated components, more strategic choices, more detailed control on what is going to happen before the conflict starts, and generally speaking more stuff.
First things first, the almost definitive components list:
- 5x Operational Maps
- 1x Lines of Communication Map
- 8x Countersheets
- 45x Event Cards
- 2x Tables Booklets
- 1x Rules Booklet
- 1x Scenarios Booklet
- 1x Field Manual Booklet
- 1x Warsaw Pact Geolocated Air Bases Chart
- 1x Warsaw Pact Turn & Reinforcement Track
- 1x Warsaw Pact Air Combat Chart
- 1x NATO Turn & Reinforcement Track
- 1x NATO Air Combat Chart
- 1x NATO Geolocated Air Bases Chart
- 1x 1985:Under an Iron Sky Poster Art
- The usual 2x 20-sided dice and zip bags
And remember! As a true children of the Rodina and committed Socialist, immediately volunteer for this 4th Echelon by writing to info@TRLGames.com! Strength through discipline and solidarity!
The Operational Maps
Several areas of the operational maps have been reviewed and modified: some examples are the Northeast map covering a part of Poland, the Vosges area in France, parts of the Netherlands coast, and the naval bases already defined in Deadly Northern Lights.
The graphic has also been updated using the style introduced by Sacred Oil.
The Lines of Communication Map
As in the other 1985 modules, the Lines of Communication Map is used for strategic decisions and movements, like the airlifting of REFORGER personnel to Europe, the mobilisation of the Soviet Military Districts, and the NATO sea supply line in the Atlantic. As the Sacred Oil veterans know, it is used both in the Tension build-up period and after the conflict has started.
The Event Cards
The Tension Rules determine which cards can be played by each side and their effect, re-creating the dynamics of a typical Cold War crisis - with the notable difference that this one is not going to end well.
Each Event Card has a minimum Tension Level required for using it (red circle), a Tension Cost determining its approximate effect on the tension between the two Blocs (orange circle), and a Victory Cost if its use reassigns important assets from another strategic front (green circle).
Here's some Eastern Bloc Event Cards. Note that the required Tension Level is always zero for the Eastern Bloc, as the Kremlin has no constraints on the actions deemed as necessary to ensure the world's peace. Also, values and text are still provisional.
The Geolocated Air Bases Charts
The Air Bases Charts now have the airfields positioned at their geographical location. This should make the organisation of the air missions a lot easier. Yes, they will be quite big :)
The Rules
Rules have been updated with latest changes from Deadly Northern Lights and errata. Also, the rules and scenarios booklets will be printed in full colour, and updated to the now standard two-columns layout.
The War Room Propaganda Poster
An A3 (297x420 mm) propaganda poster is included, to help convincing reluctant people of the righteousness of the Socialist Cause.
