Monday, 26 March 2018

1985: Under an Iron Sky - Game Components

The first finished copies of 1985: Under an Iron Sky are here with me right now, and in a couple of days 200 of them will depart for the United States.

After their confirmed landing in the New World, DEFCON 1 will be declared and the online shop at TRLGames.com will open!

Here's a photographic shooting of the game components.....Booķs and Cat are not included in this first edition.














14 comments:

  1. The cat is the enemy I bet....

    1. She's deadly cunning when it comes to modern mechanized warfare.

  2. Will there be more than one edition? Or is it 200 copies (plus developer ones) and done?

    Also will it be an european based distributor? I live in Spain and I find slighty annoying that I'll have to pay trans-atlantic shipping for a made-in-italy product.

    Ancalagon

    1. Ancalagon,
      The game has been printed in 400 copies. 200 will be distributed by a fullfillment agency in US, thus lowering the shipping costs for the final customer. The remaining 200 will be distributed directly by Thin Red Line Games, based in Italy...so don't worry, you'll not have to pay transatlantic shipping :)

  3. OK, thank you very much.

    Any hint about when I should start smashing the F5 button in the TRL shop? ;)

    Ancalagon

    1. The official opening will be in 8 - 10 days..if you wish to avoid the F5 procedure, I may add you the the "reserved copies" list :)

    2. That would be great, haw can I PM you?

      Ancalagon

    3. This comment has been removed by the author.

    4. Ancalagon, send me an email at FVianello@TRLGames.com
      After the copy has been reserved, you'll just have to follow the DEFCON 1 procedure described here :)

      https://boardgamegeek.com/thread/1964759/defcon-1-procedure

  4. This game looks beautiful. What are your next plans?

    1. Thank you Jason!
      Near future will be a smaller, more manageable game...but I cannot say more yet. Later, "1985: Deadly Northern Lights" will cover NATO vs Warsaw Pact in norway / sweden.

  5. You should do a scenario pack for the game. Maybe one where NATO takes pre-emptive action to liberate the oppressed masses from Commie domination. ;)

    1. Believe it or not, one of the two campaign games included is titled "It Started in The Shipyards" and has a similar background...
      Widespread revolts in the Warsaw Pact satellite countries force Soviet Union to use the iron fist in Eastern Europe.
      After Western media broadcast several news and footage of civilians being killed by the thousands, NATO is almost forced to declare a "no-fly zone" over Eastern Europe similar to the one created in 1991 over ex Yugoslavia.
      From that point on, the developments depend by the players' actions, but with Soviet Union without allies and busy containing rebellions everywhere the chances for a NATO offensive are quite good.

